Burma Jean Burwell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Burma Jean Burwell, 82, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 12:00 Noon, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest.

She was born July 24, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Essie and Sarah Williams Brown, residing in the area for 10 years coming from Toledo.

Burma was employed with the Toledo Medical College of Ohio for 20 years as a transporter, before retiring in 1997. She also worked for Hunts Wesson Food and Libby Owens Ford.

She was a graduate of Joseph W. Scott High School (Toledo).

She was a member of the Rising Star Baptist Church and her hobbies included Bingo, casinos and shopping.

She married Michael Burwell, Sr., in 1970.

Besides her husband, she leaves to mourn two sons, Franklin Virgilio Baker of Toledo and Michael (Shawna) Burwell II of Cincinnati; one daughter, Ms. Michelle Renee Jan of Youngstown; two brothers, William “Bill” (Voncille) Brown of Columbus and Kenneth Johnson of Youngstown; three sisters, Ms. Sarah “Libby” Hogue of Toledo, Mrs. Amanda (Jihad) Grihm of Stone Mountain, Georgia and Ms. Elizabeth “Liz” Johnson of Youngstown; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Benjamin “Bennie” Franklin, Jr.; four brothers, Raymond Gene “Poochie” Brown, Oscar F. Brown Sr., Terrance “Toot” Brown, Bobby West and two sisters, Marcia Crosby and Maria Crosby.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Rising Star Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

