STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brittany Nicole Rivera, 28 of Riley Avenue, Struthers, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:35 p.m. in Coitsville, following injuries from a traffic accident.

She was born December 3, 1994 in Staten Island, New York, the daughter of Jose Rivera, Jr. and Suzette Pereira, living in the area for 20 years, coming from Brooklyn.

She was the Owner/Operator of Brittany Rivera Home Healthcare Services for eight years as a state tested nursing assistant.

She graduated in 2012 from the Mahoning Valley Opportunity Center and in 2016 from Youngstown State University with a BS degree in Early Childhood Development.

Brittany was dedicated to caring for the elderly.

She leaves to mourn her husband, Adam Maloney of Struthers; three daughters, Miss Natalia Rivera, Miss Mia Rivera and Miss Araya Rivera, all of Struthers; mother, Ms. Suzette Pereira of Sharon, Pennsylvania; father, Jose Rivera, Jr. of Struthers; three brothers, Jason, Christian and Joseph; eight sisters, Destiny, Shania, Alexia, Janessa, Giana, Eylse, Maliayha and Alivia; grandparents, Jose and Fabiola Rivera of Brooklyn, New York and Noel Jesus and Frances Pereira of South Amboy, New Jersey and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., with calling hours from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Warren Funeral Home. Masks are suggested.

Condolences may be sent to her mother, Suzette Pereira, 1125 Cedar Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

