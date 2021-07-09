Brandon Jeremiah Collins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon Jeremiah Collins, 34 of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 3:49 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born January 26, 1987 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Edward Collins Jr. and Francine Joy Finney.

Brandon was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and enjoyed and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He was a 2005 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He leaves to mourn his mother, Ms. Francine J. Finney of Youngstown; one sister, Mrs. Melissa Haskins of Columbus; fiancée, Ms. Dorothy Belcourt of Youngstown; one uncle, Wayne Collins; two aunts, Ms. Tommeicko Griffith and Ms. Doris Leonard; a special cousin, Ms. Vera Harris and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Frank and Clara Finney and Edward and Bessie Collins Sr.; two aunts, Kim Finney and Dorothy Williams and one brother, Aaron Hill.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the New Bethel Baptist Church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

The family would like to thank ARA of Boardman, Youngstown Warren Home Dialysis, Dr. Daniel Barton, Dr. Michael S. Cicchillo and Dr. Indra P. Limbu for their compassionate care of Brandon.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

