WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Birdia L. Stroud Roberts, 92, of 1260 Fifth Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 3:30 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born February 24, 1930 in Lapine, Alabama, the daughter of Cleveland and Ann Lee Jackson Stroud, residing in Warren for 81 years.

Birdia was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division as an assembler for many years before retiring.

As a member of the UAW Local, she served in the Civil Rights Department and attended several active workshops.

She was a 1947 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Memphis State University for the Public Service Conference.

She was an active member of Greater Apostolic Faith Church, where she served faithfully.

She was a community activist belonging to the NAACP Membership Drive, Eastern Stars “Queen of the South” and supported the Disabled Veterans, Father Flanagan’s Boys Home, Defender of Wildlife, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and received the YWCA Woman of the Year.

She leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Roberts; parents; two brothers, Edwin Stroud, Sr. and Samuel Stroud and five sisters, Marie Weatherspoon, Inez Stroud Spellman, Mattie Smith, Ida Stroud Baily and Dorothy Stroud Blackwell.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Greater Apostolic Faith Church.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 8, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.