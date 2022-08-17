NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Louise Everage Sledge, 74, of 4883 E. 108th Street, Cleveland, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:25 a.m. at her youngest daughter’s residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born April 24, 1948 in Montgomery, Alabama, the daughter of Willie and Lurlene H. Goldsmith Everage, Jr., residing in the area for 25 years, coming from West Covina, California.

Beverly was employed with the Bank of Switzerland as an Investment Banker, before retiring in 1995 and was also a realtor.

She was a 1966 graduate of North Bloomfield High School, where she was in the Honors Society and attended Kent State University.

She was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as the first President of the Sunday School, past missionary and enjoyed reading, painting, singing and cooking.

She married Joseph H. Sledge, Jr. in 1969; he died in 2017.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Joseph H. Sledge III of Cleveland and Daniel Y. Sledge of Champion; three daughters, Ms. Jacquenette N. Sledge of Cleveland, Ms. Lurlynn C. Sledge of Niles and Ms. Bevlynn Joann Sledge, Esq. of Euclid; her mother, Lurlene H. Everage of North Bloomfield; a granddaughter she raised, Ms. Cienna Y. Sledge of Warren; eight grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and one grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the First Missionary Baptist Church (Mesopotamia). Masks are required.

Burial will take place Monday, August 22 at Cleveland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Beverly’s children will receive condolences c/o Ms. Bevlynn Sledge, 20010 Van Aken Blvd, Apt. 17, Shaker Heights, OH 44122 or Ms. Lurlene Everage, P.O. Box 164, North Bloomfield, OH 44451.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Beverly Louise Everage Sledge, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.