Beverly Elaine “BJ” Johnson, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Elaine “BJ” Johnson, 82, of 9184 Market Street, North Lima, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:10 p.m. at Caprice Health Care Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born February 1, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Ollie Bernard and Lena Bell Jones.

Ms. Johnson was employed with Goodwill Industries for a few years, before becoming ill.

She was a 1957 graduate of The Rayen School.

She was a member of the Price Memorial AME Zion Church.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, music and crafts and really loved strawberry milkshakes.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Edward Johnson and Steven Johnson, Sr., both of Rochester, New York; one daughter, Ms. Nancy Johnson of Youngstown; one sister, Ms. Paulette Edmonds of Virginia Beach, Virginia; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Edward Gerald Jones, Sr.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel.

Condolences and Cards may be sent to the family at 178 E. Ravenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

