WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Denyse Bryant, 72 of West Avenue, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:38 a.m. of natural causes.

She was born June 25, 1951 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Edward and Agnes Brown Bryant.

She was employed with Delphi Packard Electric for 33 years as an assembler, before retiring in 2021. She served on the Executive Board of Local Union 717 IUECW for nine years.

She graduated in 1969 from Warren G. Harding High School, received an Associate’s in Science Degree from San Francisco University and received several certificates from Kent State University.

Beverly was a member of the Second Baptist Church, the Eastern Stars and Sigma Gamma Rho.

She enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her grandchildren and nieces.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Mickol Pilar Bryant (Jelani Franklin) of Warren; mother, Ms. Agnes Bryant of Warren; two brothers, James E. (Ann) Bryant of Dallas, Texas and Robert “Rocky” Smart of Akron; one sister, Ms. Marie A. Bryant Mosby of Red Lion, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Ms. Mykaila-Denyse Bryant, Ms. Jaye-Maree Franklin and Ms. Jelena-Mae Franklin, all of Warren; two nieces, Mrs. Amber (Marcus) Mosby-Reed of Red Lion, Pennsylvania and Ms. Alexandra “Alli” Mosby and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and one granddaughter, Miss Mykinley Jade Franklin.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, at the Second Baptist Church, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

