YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bettye B. Barnes, 95, of Youngstown departed this life Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:54 a.m. at her residence of natural causes.

She was born March 30, 1928 in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Alma Trussell Blakeny, residing in the area for 19 years, coming from Long Island, New York.

She graduated from Struthers High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s Degree in Reading from Adelphi University.

Bettye was employed with the New York Telephone Company for 32 years as an Accountant, before retiring. She worked at Fulton Elementary School as a third grade teacher for one year.

She was a member of Adam Clayton Powell’s Abyssinian Baptist Church (New York), where she sang in the choir and met many national and international celebrities and dignitaries. She enjoyed playing the piano, reading and traveling.

She leaves to mourn four nephews, Dr. Homer Warren and Phillip Warren both of Youngstown, Art Bryant and Douglas Blakeny both of Georgia; three nieces, Ms. Marcia Holbrook of Dayton, Mrs. Jill (Bill) Carter of Youngstown and Mrs. Annette (Andre) Carter of Akron and a host of great nephews, great nieces, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Barnes; two brothers, Charles Blakeny Jr. and Isadore Blakeny; three sisters, Ms. Muriel Bryant, Ms. Marlene Lewis and Ms. Marjorie D. Warren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with calling hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at a later date. Masks are suggested.

