Betty Ann Perry Pugh, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Ann Perry Pugh, 79 of 1419 Adelaide Avenue, S.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 4:05 p.m., at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born July 26, 1941 in Maysville, Kentucky, the daughter of Raymond and Betty Williams Perry, residing in the area for 77 years.

She was a 1959 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Betty Ann was employed with the Warren City Schools for 41 years as a Para Professional, before retiring in 2010.

She was a member of New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, a Warren G. Harding Panther Mom and her hobbies included cooking, drawing and reading.

She married Eston Harvey Pugh November 15, 1960, he died January 9, 1999.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Andra Pugh of Warren, Aaron (Brenda) Pugh of Canton and Antoine (Monica) Pugh of Warren; one daughter, Mrs. Sonya (Erik) Pugh Johnson of Toledo; one sister, Ms. Nancy Perry of Warren; nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Juan Ramone Pugh and one brother, Raymond Scott Perry.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the New Jerusalem Fellowship Church.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 4010 Highland Avenue, SW, Warren 44481, the home of her cousin, Wanda Williams.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

