WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betti Jeannette Blakely, 46, of 1214 Parkman Road NW, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 4:45 a.m., at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born February 21, 1975, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Betty Blakely Curry, residing in the area for 28 years coming from Youngstown.

Betti was a 1993 high school graduate, who loved roses and enjoyed reading and playing board games with her children.

She leaves to mourn one son, Donavan Dorsey, Jr., of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Lachon Phillips and Ms. Ladonia Dorsey, both of Warren; one brother, Bavail Blakely of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two sisters, Ms. Eliaha Blakely Jackson and Ms. Bobby Blakely, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia and a host of relatives and friends.

Private services were held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Condolences and cards can be sent to the family at 136 Maryland Street NE, Warren, OH 44483, the home of her daughter, Lachon Phillips.

