WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bessie M. Shavers, 71, of Norcross, Georgia, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:04 p.m. at her residence, following a brief illness.

She was born May 21, 1950 in Demopolis, Alabama, the daughter of Mary L. Green Jones and Ulysses Jones, Sr., coming to Warren in 1956.

Bessie was employed with the Fulton County Juvenile Justice Center for 21 years as a Social Worker, before retiring May 19, 2016.

She graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and a Minor in Psychology.

She was an active member of the Victory Church Norcross, serving on many committees.

She was an active volunteer in the community serving on Georgia Public Broadcasting, Gwinnett County Academy 101, Gwinnett County Democratic Party, Hammonds House Museum and Ailey Ambassadors.

She had a passion for cooking, traveling, walking and reading. Bessie traveled around the world, except for Antarctica and Egypt (“y’all can keep that”). She always said her spirit requires light!

She had an extensive book collection. Her father encouraged her to read, so at a young age she had the desire to read, read, read, so she would know what was going on in the world.

She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Michael Leon Shavers of Chesapeake, Virginia, James Brian Shavers of Dallas, Texas and Malcolm Emil Gardner of Niles; eight grandchildren: Irene J Garcia, Michael A Shavers (Hanna), Kayla Luna (Oscar), Sean Gardner, Emilinna Gardner, Roberto Gardner-Ramirez, Asuka P. Shavers and Erina T. Shavers; seven great-grandchildren: Devin DeAngelo Pinkney, Oscar Hernandez-Shavers, Lynn Marie Drew, Anna Sofia Luna, Oscar Ramon Luna, Azalea Shavers and Hugo Marion Luna, who was born 2 hours before Bessie transitioned; six brothers, Booker T. Jones of Jacksonville, Florida, Kenneth L. Jones (Angie), Mark A. Jones, Gerald L. Jones and Ulysses Jones Jr. all of Warren and Dewaine Jones of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five sisters, Ms. Juanita “Nita” (Aaron) Lettsome of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Ms. Delilah Fluker and Ms. Patsy Ann Russell both of Demopolis, Alabama, Ms. Selma L. Strader Burch of Warren and Ms. Nina Jones of Colorado Springs, Colorado and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Percy Jones, Ivory Jones and Fred Jones; a niece, Mocha Jones; two nephews, Skylar Jones and Anthony Johnson and two great nieces, Na’Kyiah Jones and Keisha Wegman.

She loved her nieces and nephews dearly and all the friends she met on her life journey. BJ, Tara and April Ford know how I felt about them.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church. Masks are required.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Bessie M. Shavers, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.