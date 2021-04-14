Bernice Patricia Davis Molden, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernice Patricia Davis Molden, 83 of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

She was born in Alliance, Ohio on February 15, 1938, the daughter of the late Nolan and Edith Bonner Davis.

She graduated from Alliance High School in 1956.

Bernice lived life to the fullest and was an amazing baker and cook who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, loved sports, football being a favorite, shopping and playing bingo.

She was the first African American female business owner in the city of Warren, where she was the owner of Molden Day Care. Bernice was a committed and dedicated childcare provider to many children from the community for over 21 years. She was also the first African American cashier at Thrift Drug Store in Warren.

She was a member of York Avenue Church of God, where she was a Sunday school teacher, usher and trustee.

Bernice was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a compassionate, loving woman who welcomed and loved all and will be deeply missed.

From her marriage to Nathaniel Molden she leaves to cherish her three loving sons, Nathaniel Antonio “Tony” Molden, Eric Molden and Shawn Molden, all of Warren; two sisters, Mrs. Angela (Linnie) Brady of Warren and Ms. Evalyn Thomas of Sandusky; 13 grandchildren, Antonio (Onyx), Tierra, Andre, Christopher, Antwaun and Erica Molden of whom she helped raise, Joy, Shawn, Nate, Aisha, Shiya, Will and Charity Molden; 15 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Verna Alexander, Beverly Davis and Edith Davis.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the York Avenue Church of God. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Braceville Township Cemetery.

Services will be live streamed at Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home FaceBook Page.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 3338 Northwest Blvd. NW, Warren, OH 44485.

