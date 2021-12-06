Bernard Nathaniel Owens, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard Nathaniel Owens, 51 of 250 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:02 a.m. at his residence, pending a coroner’s investigation.

He was born October 20, 1970 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Cleveland Cornelius and Darlene Marie Owens, residing in the area for 18 years, coming from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bernard was a self-employed driver for the Amish for three years, before retiring in 2005. He was also a driver for Brinks Armored Cars.

His hobbies included cooking, fishing, playing cards and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to mourn, his daughter, Miss Bre’Anna Mari Owens of Warren; one son, Brandon Nathaniel Owens of Warren; two stepdaughters, Ms. Tara Jackson and Aun’Shay Bennett, both of Warren; his mother, Ms. Darlene Marie Owens of Sharon, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Larry Owens of Warren, Solomon Owens of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Jerome Jenkins of Sharon, Pennsylvania; four sisters, Ms. Cassandra Owens of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Ms. Rita Owens and Ms. Monique Owens, both of Warren and Ms. Consuelo Jenkins of Sharon, Pennsylvania; special friend, Ms. Marilyn Spencer; three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and one son, Bernard Nathaniel Owens, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Community Church of God in Christ. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Bernard Nathaniel Owens, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.