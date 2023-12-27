WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Belinda Marie Davenport, 72, of Ramblewood Trail, South Euclid, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., at her residence following a cardiac arrest.

She was born October 25, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Jesse D. and Clara Bell Reid Davenport, living in the area for 38 years, coming from Warren.

Belinda was employed with the Armed Forces Recruiting Office for 10 years as a Custodian. She also worked for Fairhaven Workshop and various Custodian jobs.

She attended the Columbus School for the deaf.

She was a member of the St. Augustine Catholic Church, where she served in the Ministry for the Deaf and the Cleveland Black Deaf Advocates CADA Chapter 2.

She enjoyed shopping, traveling and loved going to Star Bucks, Festivals, Zoos, Amusement Parks and animals.

She leaves to mourn one brother, Bruce (Angie) Davenport of Warren; three sisters, Mrs. Mary (Jesse) Jones of Charlotte, North Carolina, Ms. Delphine James of Moore, South Carolina and Ms. Jeanne Baugh of Warren; pet dog, Miyah and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse D. Davenport; mother, Clara Bell Bryant; one brother, Emory Davenport and one sister, Pauline Davenport.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 12:00 noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Second Baptist Church (Warren).

Calling Hours will be held Friday, December 29, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Lucas Memorial Chapel, 9010 Garfield Blvd., Garfield Hts., OH 44125.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to Bruce Davenport, 1409 Woodland Street, N.E., Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.