Barry James Brinson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barry James Brinson, 66, of 921 Bane Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 12:47 p.m., at his son’s residence in Youngstown, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born March 21, 1954, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Nathaniel and Marie R. Chaplin Brinson, Sr., residing in the area since 1995.

Mr. Brinson was employed with Exal Manufacturing as a Tow Motor Operator for 15 years, before retiring in 2016.

He was a 1972 graduate of South Philadelphia High School and attended the local college.

He was an active member of Elim Christian Center, where he served as a Minister and enjoyed football, making people laugh and sending encouraging text messages.

He married Desiree R. Jones Brinson, September 22, 1997.

Besides his wife of Warren; he leaves to mourn five sons, Barry Brinson, Jr., of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Sean Brinson of Greenville, Maryland, Andre Underwood II of Youngstown, DeAndre Underwood of Columbus and KeAndre Underwood of Youngstown; two brothers, Delvin Brinson and Jerry (Brenda) Brinson both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Nathaniel Brinson, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Elim Christian Center. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 921 Bane Street SW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

