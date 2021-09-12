Barbara Jean Jones, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean Jones, 77, of Warren, OH, departed this life Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 8:58 a.m. at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital.

She was born May 13, 1944 in Steubenville, OH, the daughter of James Minard Dixon and Ethel Williams, residing in the area since 1949.

Barbara was employed with Walgreens for five years as a cashier, before retiring in 2004.

She enjoyed sewing and reading.

She was a 1962 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She leaves to mourn a host of friends, especially Brandell Redrick and Gwen May, of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mrs. Jacqueline Sellers.

“For all of you who cared for me, I will always be with you. Just look to the sky. God bless you” – Barbara.

Services will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. with calling hours one hour prior of service at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Home.

