YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Trammell Martin, 90, of 829 Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown departed this life Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11:13 a.m. at her residence, following a cardiac arrest.

She was born December 15, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Guy and Helen Carey Trammell.

She was a 1949 graduate of South High School.

Barbara was employed with St. Elizabeth Hospital for 30 years as a nurse’s aide in the Pediatric Unit, before retiring in 1990. She was also a beautician for many years.

Her hobbies included crocheting, watching HGTV and home improvement shows.

She leaves to mourn one brother, Guy Trammell of Youngstown; two sisters, Ms. Carol Weaver of Columbus and Ms. Ada Moaten of Cleveland; one grandson, Perry Martin, Sr. of Youngstown; two granddaughters, Ms. Marcella Martin and Ms. Lensey Hicks both of Youngstown; ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Marjorie Lorraine Hicks.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel. Masks are required. Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

