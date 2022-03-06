WARREN. Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Reid Wallace, 76, of 3560 Risher Road S.W., Warren, departed this life Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 12:10 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from a short illness.

She was born June 28, 1945 in Camden, South Carolina, the daughter of Charles and Hattie Clyburn Reid, Sr.

Barbara was employed with General Motors Packard Electric for 30 years as a calibrator and blueprint reader before retiring in 1997. She also worked at Fashion Bug as a sales associate.

She was a graduate of Onley High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of the Second Baptist Church, where she was a Church Mother, attended Tuesday morning Bible study and adult fellowship, former teacher for children’s church and vacation Bible school.

She was a past volunteer for the Trumbull Memorial Hospital Children’s Department for 15 years.

Barbara enjoyed crocheting, shopping, writing poems and children’s stories.

She married LeRoy Wallace, Sr. on June 5, 1964, he died August 19, 2019.

She leaves to mourn two sons, LeRoy Wallace, Jr. and Brian Wallace both of Warren; one brother, Charles (Faye) Reid, Jr. of Columbus; three sisters, Mrs. Evelyn (James) Howard, Sr. and Mrs. Dolores Davis, both of Warren and Mrs. Carolyn (Greg) Arnold of Columbus; two grandsons, Jaylen Wallace of Miami, Florida and JaVaughn Ragland of Columbus; one granddaughter, Ms. Alexandria Reid-Frank of Tallahassee, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Cameran Ragland of Columbus and Miss Grace Lynn Leland of Tallahassee, Florida; two Godchildren, Ms. Jasmine Howard and James Howard III both of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Michael Edward Reid, Sr. and one granddaughter, Janae Wallace.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

