YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Miles Dixon, 71 of 2510 Elm Road, Youngstown departed this life Friday, February 25, 2022 at 4:30 a.m. at Windsor Guardian Health Care, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born May 31, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Paul R. and Annie Bell Murray Miles Sr., residing in Warren for 15 years before moving to Youngstown in 1973.

Barbara was employed with Schwebel’s for 17 years as a Computer Programmer, before retiring in February 2018. She also worked at Stambaugh for 17 years and YETC for three years as a Computer Programmer.

She was a 1968 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and received an Associate’s Degree in IT Technology, receiving honors from Youngstown State University.

She was a member of Third Christian Church, where she was a Deaconess, Usher, sang in the choir and enjoyed reading, watching TV and was an avid Cleveland Cavaliers, Browns and Guardians fan.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Kevan George (Colleen) Dixon Jr. of Chesterfield, Virginia, Jason Myles (Erika) Dixon of Smyrna, Georgia and Donte Jamal Whisenant of Youngstown; three sisters, Ms. Mary M. King and Ms. Mamie L. Bush both of Warren and Mrs. Juanita M. (Clifton III) Sanders of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; five special friends, Kevan George Dixon Sr. of Lordstown, Ms. Cynthia Cayson of Warren, Arifah Muhammad of Youngstown, Ms. Charlene Woodard of Warren and Ms. Bessie Shaver of Norcross, Georgia and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Paul Robert Miles Jr.

Public Calling Hours will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Third Christian Church Disciples of Christ (Warren), with a Private Funeral Service to follow. Masks are required.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

