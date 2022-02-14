WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Daniels, 66, of 844 Hunter Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born August 30, 1955 in Luverne, Alabama, the daughter of Verdie Richardson and Lollie B. Daniels, coming to Warren 39 years ago from Miami Beach, Florida.

Barbara was employed with Miami Beach Hospital for two years as a unit clerk, before retiring in 1983. She also worked for several nursing homes in the Warren area.

She was a 1973 graduate of Warren Western High School and attended Kent State University.

She was of the Pentecostal faith and enjoyed playing cards, Bingo and music.

She leaves to mourn one son, Reginald (Melenie) Daniels of Waldorf, Maryland; one daughter, Ms. Reticia Chatmon of Warren; her mother, Ms. Lollie Mitchell of Warren; three brothers, Johnnie Daniels of Warren, Timmy Richardson of Queens, New York and Christopher Richardson of Atlanta, Georgia; three sisters, Ms. Cheryl Mitchell and Ms. Carrine Mitchell, both of Warren and Ms. Kimberly Richardson of Atlanta, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Rah-San Daniels, Sr., Railynn Hill, Raymund Viera, Regine Carreras, Raina Daniels, Preston Snead, Rai’Ale Chatmon, Willie Chatmon III and Sonrisa Daniels; eight great-grandchildren, Elijah Daniels, A’Niveya Daniels, A’Niyah Daniels, Rah-San Daniels, Jr., Raj Johnson, Royce Wesson, Na’Sar Daniels and Dru Johnson and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; one sister, Ms. Verlene Richardson and four brothers, Robert Daniels, Dale Daniels, Larry Daniels and James Edward Daniels.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 515 First Street SW, Warren, OH 44485, the home of her daughter, Reticia Chatmon.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Barbara Ann Daniels, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.