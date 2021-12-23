WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Bell Washington, 71, of 2600 Elizabeth Drive, SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 1:32 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following a short illness.

She was born November 18, 1950 in Sandersville, Georgia, the daughter of Charles and Rosa Annie Armstrong Bell, residing in the area for 67 years.

Barbara was employed with General Electric for 33 years as an assembler, before retiring. She was a former employee for the Warren Trumbull Urban League.

She was a 1968 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of the St. James Church of God in Christ, where she was a Sunday School Teacher, former Secretary, sang in the Choir and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

Barbara enjoyed watching all Ohio sports teams, cooking and baking, known for her pound cake and peach cobbler and supporting her grandchildren.

She married Theodore Washington April 18, 1970.

Besides her husband of Warren; she leaves to mourn one son, Tedrick D. (Sonya) Washington of Warren; one daughter, Mrs. Tameka D. (Dosie) McBride of Wilmette, Illinois; two brothers, Charles (Theresa) Bell of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Garrard “Roy” Bell of Warren; three sisters, Ms. Elaine Bell, Ms. Ellen Bell and Mrs. Pamela (Bruce) Logan, all of Warren; two grandsons, Devin McBride of Wilmette, Illinois and Elias Carter of Warren; three granddaughters, Miss Kyra Washington and Miss Kyndall Washington, both of Warren and Miss Delayna McBride of Wilmette, Illinois and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Willie “Bud” Bell, David Bell and Graylon Bell.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the St. James Church of God in Christ. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 2600 Elizabeth Drive, S.W., Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

