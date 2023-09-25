WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Attika Monique Lowery Boston, 51 of Lerner Avenue, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, September 15, 2023 at her residence of natural causes.

She was born May 18, 1972 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Gary Lee Banks and Lovenia Lowery; residing in Detroit, Michigan for 24 years, returning to Warren this year.

She attended Warren G. Harding High School.

Attika enjoyed cooking, taking her grandchildren on outings and doing hair and nails.

She attended Second Baptist Church.

She leaves to mourn her husband, Louis Boston of Detroit, Michigan; three sons, Antonio Darnell Brown of Niles, Lajuan Rainell Brown of Warren and Antawaun Montrell Brown of Detroit, Michigan; two daughters, Ms. Shajunda Myindia Brown of Detroit, Michigan and Ms. Shauntiaira Chalese Brown of Detroit, Michigan; her mother, Ms. Lovenia Lowery of Warren; three brothers, Nakia “Keyo” Lowery and Kardell Lowery, both of Warren and Torrence Williams of Tampa, Florida; two sisters, Ms. Shemone Lowery and Ms. Vatima Banks, both of Warren; 17 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 26 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.