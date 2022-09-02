WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Asa Damon Jones, Sr., 31, of 1735 Wick Street, SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:43 a.m. at his residence.



He was born September 17, 1990 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joe Murray, Jr. and Sonja Caprice Jones, residing in the area for 23 years, coming from Yazoo, Mississippi.

He was a 2009 graduate of Warren G. Harding high school.

Asa was employed with Liberty Steel Industries LLC for one year as a laborer, before retiring July 23, 2007. He also worked for Minute Man Work Service.



He was a member of the Mt. Sinai Church of God in Christ and enjoyed basketball, football, singing, rapping and comedy.



He leaves to mourn one son, Asa D. Jones, Jr. of Warren; one daughter, Asya’ Nae Heavenly Unique Jones of Warren; father, Joe Murray, Jr. and mother who raised him, Sheauntie Murray both of Warren; mother, Sonja Caprice Jones of Warren; four brothers, Amadd Jones of Warren, Jalachi Jones, Tyrone Paegler and Juahilun Jones all of Youngstown; three sisters, Shachara Lewis, Shabara Lewis and Jamika Jones all of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by two brothers, Malachi Jones and Jamual R. Jones and one sister, Jolanda S. Murray.



Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 12:00 noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the St. James Church of God in Christ. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.



Condolences and cards may be sent to his parents, Joe and Sheauntie Murray, 1748 Burton Street, S.E., Warren 44484.



Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.