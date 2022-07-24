YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur Dan Mostella, 75, of 951 Allgood Road, Stone Mountain, Georgia, departed this life Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 7:22 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Medical Center, following a brief illness.

He was born August 19, 1946 in Ashville, Alabama, the son of Nolan Macadori and Betty Mae Mostella (Cook).

Arthur was owner and operator for 28 years of a janitorial service, before retiring in 1993.

His hobbies include playing cards and Bingo.

He leaves to mourn one son, Danny T. Talley of Painesville; six grandchildren, Tahmar L. Dukes, Tyresse Dukes, Shalease Talley, Tyrez Talley, Shakayla Talley and Cole M. Talley; seven great-grandchildren; his aunts and uncle, Katherine and Lionel Simpson of Warren and Jeanette Coffee of Painesville and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family respected Arthur’s wishes and no services will be held.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

