WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arelene Lucille Brooks-McDonald, 83 of 2624 Hamilton Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 8:40 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown Campus, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born June 17, 1939 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Anna Mae Brooks Hester and Wayman “Cakeman” Williams.

Arelene was employed with Ohio Edison for 28 years as a customer utility specialist, before retiring in 1994. She also worked as a nurse’s aide for St. Joseph Hospital and Warren General Hospital.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1957.

She was a member of the Grace AME Church, where she served on Usher Board #2, the Kitchen Committee and enjoyed landscaping, making floral arrangements, decorating, shopping and traveling to Columbus to spend time with her daughter.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Melanie L. Saffold of Columbus; one son, Sterling L. (Karlissa) Saffold of Riverside, California; three half-sisters, one half-brother, three granddaughters, one great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, John W. Hester; one daughter, Alexis C. McDonald-Alexander and one half-brother.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Grace AME Church. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Grace AME Church Building Fund.

Condolences and cards may be sent to Melanie L. Saffold, 2633 River Look Drive, Columbus, OH 43219

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

