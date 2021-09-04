Arguster “Boot” Rowe, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arguster “Boot” Rowe, 77 of Warren, Ohio, departed this life on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center surrounded by family.

He was born the fifth child of parents Wiley and Emma Lee Rowe, on December 16, 1943, in Chancellor, Alabama.

Arguster graduated from Bellwood High School where he excelled academically.

He married Frances Ruth Lampley on September 29, 1962, in Geneva County, Alabama. Together, with their children, they moved to Warren, Ohio in the early 70s.

He was employed by General Motors for many years. After retiring in the late 90s, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Arguster was an active member at Triedstone Baptist Church.

He enjoyed watching westerns and fishing. He loved hosting fish fries and family gatherings. He never met a stranger and firmly believed in fellowship and comforting others. He would always end his fellowship with, “Have a blessed day”. He was affectionately called Boot by family and close friends.

He leaves to mourn his wife of 58 years, Frances; daughters, Ruthie Rowe of Liberty, Sarah McMillion (Michael) and Rhonda Saunders (Dave), both of Warren, Rebecca Papa (Chris) of Austintown and Keshia Rowe of Warren; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as siblings, Mark Rowe (Doris) of Chancellor, Alabama and Willie Bell White of Dayton, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Emma Lee Rowe and siblings, Ernest Rowe and Eula Mae Collins.

Calling hours will be held Friday, September 3, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Wiregrass Funeral Home in Geneva, Alabama.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Roberta COGIC in Geneva, Alabama.

Local arrangements were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

