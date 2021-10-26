Archie Lamont Lyons, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Archie Lamont Lyons, 65, of Warren, departed this life Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 1:12 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born September 12, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Billy Yancey and Quintice Maxine Lyons.

Archie was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for nine years as an assembler, before retiring in 1985.

He was a 1975 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and enjoyed the Marshall Arts.

He married Christine May Lyons January 24, 1976.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn five daughters, Ms. Quintice (Josh) Lyons, Mrs. Jeanette (Ivory) Stringer and Mrs. Andrell (Kamar) Bennett, all of Warren, Mrs. Aleasha (Kevin) Smith of Pickerington and Ms. Shirleen Lyons of Warren; his mother, Ms. Quintice Maxine Hardnett of Detroit, Michigan; one sister, Mrs. Alvette (Timothy) Madison of Detroit, Michigan; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a great-nephew he raised, Jermaine Brogdon of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 29, 2021 at noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. until the start of service.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 1532 Bradford Street, N.W., Warren, OH 44485, the home of his daughter, Jeanette Stringer.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 27 at the following aproximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.