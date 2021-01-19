Arbie Samuel Freeman, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Attorney Arbie Samuel Freeman, Jr., 75, of 2997 Regal Drive, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, January 15, 2021 at 6:29 a.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born August 29, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Arbie Samuel Freeman Sr. and Annabelle Brogdon.

He was an Attorney working for 18 years at his own firm, Arbie S. Freeman Legal Office, before retiring in 2001. He served as a Public Defender for the Brookfield Ohio Court System, Electrical Foreman for Republic Steel and LTV Steel Corporations and was former Sixth Ward Councilman and past Precinct Committeeman.

He graduated in 1964 from Levittsburg High School, in 1977 from Kent State University, with a Degree in Criminal Justice and General Studies and in 1981 from Cleveland John Marshall School of Law, receiving his Law Degree.

He was a member of the York Avenue Church of God, where he was past member and Chairman of the Trustee Board and Sang in the Choir. He belonged to the NAACP, Who’s Who of America, King Solomon Lodge No. 87 and enjoyed sports and was an avid Cleveland Cavaliers and Browns fan.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman E-2 from 1964-1968, receiving several honors.

He married Josephine Burnett Freeman June 24, 1967.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn one son, Clarence (Karen) Freeman of Rentz, Georgia; three daughters, Mrs. Desiree (Michael) Murray of Niles, twins Mrs. Shawnda (Tyrone) Dorsey of Warren and Ms. Shannon Freeman of Broadview Heights; two brothers, Edward Freeman of Warren and Robert Freeman of Los Angeles, California; thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great- grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Arbie S. Freeman III; two sisters, Ms. Edith Brogdon and Mrs. Shirley Stewart.

Private Services were held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

