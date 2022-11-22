WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonia Smith Morgan, 86, of 1620 Keri Drive, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 12:29 a.m., at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from a short illness.

She was born December 18, 1935 in Lake Providence, Lousianna, the daughter of Levi Smith and Rosetta Thompson Alexander, residing in the area for one year, coming from Menifee, California.

Antonia was employed with Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 23 years as an environmental technician, before retiring in 1987.

She was a member of the New Birth Baptist Church, where she was a Mother of the Church, Usher Board and the Pastor’s Aide Committee.

Her hobbies included fishing, cooking, sports and playing cards.

She married James P. Morgan November 24, 1951; he died in 2001.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Diana “Spring” Gardner of Warren; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Anthony C. Morgan, Edward L. Morgan and one brother, Nathaniel Smith.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 28, 2022, at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

