

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony William Yancey, 73, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 1:47 p.m. at his residence, following complications from a short illness.

He was born December 22, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of James E. and Lorine Shelton Yancey.

Anthony was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 35 years as a Supervisor, before retiring in 2005.

He was a 1966 graduate of The Rayen School and graduated in 1969 from Allied Technical Institute in Chicago, Illinois.

His hobbies included gardening, yard work, going to the casino and listening to cool jazz.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant E7, stationed in Vietnam from September 22, 1968-April 12, 1970, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Air Medal, Bronze Star, Silver Star and the Purple Heart. He also served in the National Guard from 1971-1985 with the MP Company in Austintown.

He leaves to mourn four daughters, Ms. Shannon C. Yancey of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Ms. Shaunda C. Yancey, Ms. Toney E. Yancey and Ms. Tara M. Yancey all of Youngstown; three brothers, Raymond E. Yancey of Youngstown, Roy (Marie) Yancey of Warren and Andrew C. Yancey of Fredericksburg, Virginia; two sisters, Ms. Joi L. Yancey of Youngstown and Mrs. Cynthia L. (Dawan) Fuller of Delaware; loving companion, Ms. Beverly L. Hosey of Youngstown; two children he reared, Ms. Danielle P. Hosey and Ms. Elisa N. Hosey both of Youngstown; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private Services were held Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.