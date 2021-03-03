Anthony “Tony” “Ghost” Raye Goins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” “Ghost” Raye Goins, 71, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life Thursday, February 18, 2021.

He was born July 17, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Raye Horatio and Teresa Irene Machen Goins.

Mr. Goins was employed with the Steel Workers Local, Recruitment and Training Programs as a Field Representative, Educational Counselor and Criminal Investigator for the State of Ohio and Regional Administrator for the Youngstown Regional Office for the Department of Youth Services. He was known as a Concert Promotor for many years, bringing promising acts to the Youngstown/Pittsburgh communities, such as Nipsy Russell, Sister Sledge and Grover Washington, to name a few.

He was a 1968 graduate from Cardinal Mooney High School, graduated from Youngstown State University with a Business Degree and a Master’s Degree in Urban Studies.

He belonged to the NAACP, A. Philip Randolph Institute and enjoyed basketball, football, playing cards (Poker) and hanging out with family and friends.

During his marriage to Catherine Harden August 29, 1981, they were blessed with Theresa.

He leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. Stefanie D. Young of Youngstown and Ms. Theresa Marie Goins of Columbus; one stepson, Cedric Harden Sr. of Highpoint, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Steven, Samiya, Simone, Denika, Cedric Jr., Jamela and Elias and a host of relatives and friends. During his marriage to Catherine Harden August 29, 1981, Theresa was born.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; one brother, Horace Goins; one sister, Ms. Betty G. Johnson and grandparents.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Anthony “Tony” Raye GOINS, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.