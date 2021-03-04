Anthony Michael Robinson, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Michael Robinson, Sr., 25, of 1290 Roberts Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, March 1, 2021 at 3:50 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 16, 1995 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Nathan F. Clarke and Rebecca L. Robinson, residing in the area for 22 years, coming from Brookfield.

Anthony was a 2013 graduate of Lakeview High School and was a video gamer and enjoyed fashion.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Anthony Michael Robinson, Jr., Riott Garvey and Levi Garvey, all of Newton Falls; two daughters, Miss Alyciah Grace Robinson of Austintown and Miss Mila Tarr of Newton Falls; his mother, Ms. Rebecca L. Robinson of Warren; father, Nathan F. Clarke of New Kensington, Pennsylvania; one brother, Nathan G. Clarke of New Kensington, Pennsylvania; one sister, Ms. Hanna M. Clarke of New Kensington, Pennsylvania and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Anthony Michael Robinson, Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.