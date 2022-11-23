WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., 33, of 1539 Palmyra Road NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1:46 a.m., at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 7, 1989 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Anthony H. and Marcia D. Anderson, Sr., residing in the area for two years, coming from Oakley, Califronia.

Anthony was employed with Corptemps Inc. for one year as a processor.

He was of the Baptist faith, attended DVC Community College and was an avid football and basketball player and enjoyed many genres of music.

He leaves to mourn his father, Anthony H. Anderson, Sr. and stepmother, Mulenga Anderson, both of Oakley, California; two brothers, Timothy Anderson of Warren, Ohio and Ajani Cook of Dallas, Texas; two sisters, Ms. Takeia Smith of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Ms. Alexcia Anderson of Pittsburgh, California; two grandmothers, Ms. Lee Bates and Ms. Mary Taylor, both of Warren; three nephews; four nieces and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marcia D. Anderson; one brother, Michael Anderson and two grandfathers, Harold Anderson and Albert Taylor, Sr.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 1539 Palmyra Road NW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

