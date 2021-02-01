Annie Rosa Armstrong Bell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annie Rosa Armstrong Bell, 94, of 2610 Duke Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, January 29, 2021, at 5:43 a.m., at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born September 14, 1926, in Washington County, Georgia, the daughter of Goliath and Lula Humphrey Armstrong, residing in the area for 67 years.

Ms. Bell was employed with Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital for six years as a Nurse’s Assistant, before retiring in 1980. She also worked as a Nurse’s Assistant for Albert’s Nursing Home.

She was a member of the St. James Church of God in Christ, where she served on the Mother’s Board, Foreign Missions, Warren Civic League and the NAACP.

She enjoyed gardening, swimming, needle point, basketball, baseball and was an avid Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Braves fan.

She married Charles Bell, Sr., February 22, 1942, he died November 9, 2007.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Charles (Theresa) Bell, Jr., of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Garrard Bell of Warren; four daughters, Mrs. Barbara (Theodore) Washington, Ms. Elaine M. Bell, Ms. Eleanor L. Bell and Mrs. Pamela (Bruce) Logan all of Warren; one brother, Eugene Dawson of Warren; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; special thanks to caregivers, Mrs. Juanita Mixon and Mrs. Jackie Mixon and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by three sons, Grayln Bell, David Bell and Willie F. Bell and nine brothers and five sisters.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the St. James Church of God in Christ.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 2610 Duke Avenue SE, Warren, OH, 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

