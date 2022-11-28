WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annie Laura Broxton Sanders, 88, of 1664 Oak Knoll Avenue, S.E., Warren, departed this life Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at Continuing Healthcare of Niles, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born December 28, 1933 in Daleville, Alabama, the daughter of Charlie Frank and Chosie Harris Broxton, residing in the area for 65 years, coming from Quincy, Florida.

Annie was employed with General Motors Packard Electric for 25 years as an Assembler, before retiring in 1999. She also worked for St. Joseph Riverside Hospital in Housekeeping.

She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church, where she formerly sang in the Choir, Ushered and belonged to the Hill Toppers Bowling League.

Her hobbies included fishing, bowling, traveling and collecting “All God’s Children’s” figurines.

She married Hugh Mack Sanders in 1950, he died in 2015.

She leaves to mourn one sister, Ms. Cubie Nell Murphy of Geneva, Alabama and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, eight brothers and eight sisters.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church. Masks are required. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to her nephew, Tovarice Lampley, 1664 Oak Knoll Avenue, S.E., Warren, OH 44484 or niece, Mary Marsh, 855 Lane West Road, S.W., Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.