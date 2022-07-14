WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annie J. Haselrig Jackson, 86, of 1361 Blakely Circle SW, Warren, Ohio departed this life Monday, July 4, 2022 at 8:48 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from a short illness.

She was born May 1, 1936 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Grady W. and Ida L. Cooley Haselrig, residing in the area for 53 years, coming from Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Annie was employed at Trumbull Community Action Program for three years as a bus monitor, before retiring in 2014.

She was a member of York Avenue Church of God, where she was a former Deaconess and Secretary.

Her hobbies included playing games, Bible Study, listening to Gospel music, traveling and walking.

She married Joseph S. Jackson August 31, 1968; he died December 14, 1993.

She leaves to mourn two daughters, Mrs. Terressa Patterson (Mark) Hudson of Warren and Ms. Jo’LeAnn Jackson of Atlanta, Georgia; one sister, Mrs. Quaretta (Albert) Haselrig-Scott of Johnston, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Rodney Smith, Elder John Smith and Oliver Haselrig; two sisters, Ms. Priscella Haselrig and Mrs. Betty McDaniel and one grandson, Jonathan Patterson.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Third Christian Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Meadow Brook Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive condolences at 2181 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, OH 44481, the home of daughter, Mrs. Terressa Patterson-Hudson.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.