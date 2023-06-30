WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Bell “Honey” Brogdon, 95 of Williamsburg Street, NW, Warren, Ohio departed this life Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley, following complications from a short illness.

She was born September 20, 1927 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Cornelius and Elizabeth Pringle Brogdon.

She was a 1945 graduate from Warren G. Harding High School.

She was employed with Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 38 years as a Filing Clerk, before retiring.

Anna Bell was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and enjoyed watching TV.

She leaves to mourn one son, Edward G. Freeman of Warren; two sisters, Mrs. Maxine (Archie) McMillian and Ms. Bernice Core both of Warren; fourteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Ms. Edith Brogdon and Mrs. Shirley Stewart; two sons, Arbie Freeman Jr. and Robert D. Freeman; one brother, Clevelen Brogdon; four sisters, Mrs. Rovina Bryant, Ms. Lucille Morgan, Ms. Mary Dukes and Ms. Bernice Core.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Anna Bell “Honey” BROGDON, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.