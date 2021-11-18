Ann Josephine Coleman Davis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Josephine Coleman Davis, 88, of 1133 Hayes Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:25 a.m. at Continuing Healthcare of Niles, following an extended illness.

She was born April 29, 1933 in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of Rev. Francis D. and Josephine Myers Coleman.

She was a 1950 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Ann was employed with Packard Electric for 35 years in the Wire Harness Department, before retiring in 1998. She also worked for Trumbull Memorial Hospital for 9 years as a Nurse’s Aide in the Maternity Ward.

She was a member of the Barnes Temple Church of God in Christ and enjoyed watching television, ministering the Word of God and giving advice.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Timothy F. (Lynda) Davis of Macedonia and Price Allen Davis of Warren; four grandchildren, Mrs. Carmina (Joseph) Suddeth, Ms. Camille T. Davis both of Garfield Heights, Mrs. Kimyata (Jacob) Conwell and Ms. Keila Davis both of Columbus; six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, John D. Coleman, David Coleman, Isaiah Coleman and Daniel Coleman and two sisters, Mrs. Mary Williams and Mrs. Naomi Wilcox.

Calling Hours will be held Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

