WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our Beloved Anita Rae Walker-Ford, 68 of Monticello Avenue, Warren Ohio returned to our Heavenly Father, the Most High God, with loved ones by her side, Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. from complications of pneumonia.

She was born February 22, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Clyde Walker and Erma

Box Walker Pruitt.

She was employed with Trumbull County Jobs and Family Services retiring in 2019 and was currently a caregiver for family.

Anita was a 1974 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of Restoration Christian Fellowship Church.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, travel, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

Our Beloved Anita will forever be cherished by one son, Mr. Aaron (Valisha) Walker of Westerville, Ohio; two brothers, Mr. Robert Pruitt of Washington D.C. and Mr. Clyde Walker of Dallas, Texas; four sisters, Ms. Daphine Pruitt of Washington D.C., Ms. Clydette Walker of Los Angeles, California, Ms. Fraydra Hartwell of Alabama and Ms. Faye Thomas of Las Vegas, Nevada and two grandchildren, Wisdom Walker and Serene Walker, both of Westerville, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Robert Pruitt; stepmother, Helen Walker; three brothers, Clyde Walker, Jr., Dennis Blackwell and Willis Walker; one sister, Francesca Pruitt; husband, Javance Ford and stepson, Jason Henderson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 11, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, at Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Mask are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

