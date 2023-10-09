WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Louise “Nita” Allen Brown, 68 of Fourth Street, SW, Warren, Ohio departed this life Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 p.m. at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born January 13, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Paul Sr. and Alice Moore Allen, she resided 33 years in Seattle, Washington before returning back to Warren.

She graduated in 1973 from Warren Western Reserve High School and in 1987 from Sacramento College, School of Art.

Anita was employed with Value City for five years as a Display Decorator, before retiring in 1998. She also worked in Home Healthcare.

She was a member of the Second Baptist Church and enjoyed interior decorating, painting, shopping and spending time with family and friends.

She leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. LaKeesha White and Mrs. Na’Tasha (Leslie) Carter both of Columbus; one brother, Paul Allen Jr. of Warren; three sisters, Ms. Linda Thomas of Seattle, WA, Ms. Francis Allen of Cleveland and Ms. Victoria Brogdon of Warren; special friends, Joe Harris Sr. of Warren and Ms. Yvonne Jackson of Shreveport, Louisiana; ten grandchildren, Andre, Darnell, Donnie, Donavin, Milton, Donjia, Lamont, MaLacha, Rue and Nyla; six great-grandchildren, Demond, Harmony, Chondell, Sanasia, Donnie, III and Ahdon, and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Kenneth White, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to Joe Harris Sr., 1537 Seventh Street, S.W., Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Anita Louise “Nita” Allen BROWN, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.