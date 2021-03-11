Anita Jean Mitchell Shannon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Jean Mitchell Shannon, 65 of 3358 Tanya Avenue, N.W., Warren departed this life Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 7:50 p.m., at her residence, following a brief illness.

She was born June 3, 1955 in Opelika, Alabama, the daughter of Arthur and Blanniel Kindred Mitchell Jr., residing in the area for 62 years.

She graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School in 1973 and attended Trumbull Business College.

Ms. Shannon was employed with the City of Warren Water Department for 13 years, serving as the Lead Cashier and Assistant Manager, until she retired in December 2020.

She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church, where she was the former Financial Secretary, Trustee, Clerk, Usher, and sang in the Silver Leaf Choir.

Her hobbies included cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and L.A. Lakers, was an avid Lebron James fan and enjoyed bowling, softball, music and cooking.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Marques Shannon and Eric Shannon both of Warren; two brothers, Arthur Mitchell Ill of Niles and Ronnie (Rosilyn) Mitchell of Cortland; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Gregory A. Mitchell.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 15, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church.

Masks are required and Social Distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences can be sent to the family at P.O. Box 2413, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

