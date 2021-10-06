Andre Mandel Carter, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Mandel Carter Sr., 51 of 2072 Steward Drive, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, October 4, 2021 at 7:12 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center of COVID.

He was born August 22, 1970 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Coleman Day Clark Jr. and Anita Ann Carter.

Andre was employed with Allied Securities as a Security Guard.

He graduated in 1988 from Warren G. Harding High School and was a graduate from ATS HVAC School.

His hobbies included listening to music, wine making and was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan.

He served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1989-1993, receiving several honors.

He leaves to mourn one son, Andre Mandel Carter II of Youngstown; two daughters, Ms. Ariana Amina Carter of Warren and Ms. Tiara Marie Carter of Youngstown; his father, Coleman Day (Sylvia) Clark Jr. of Lima; his mother, Ms. Anita Ann Carter of Warren; one brother, Rahim Carter of Arlington, Texas; two sisters, Mrs. Chastity Brown (Timothy) Hardy of Stockbridge, Georgia and Mrs. Alysha Clark (Jeremie) Martin of Columbus; grandmother, Mrs. Watha Claiborne of Warren and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Coleman Clark III.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 12:00 noon, with Calling Hours from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 2072 Stewart Drive, N.W., Warren 44484, the home of his mother.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

