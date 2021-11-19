Andre Lorenzo Harrison-Faircloth, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Lorenzo Harrison-Faircloth, Jr., 36, of 168 Warren Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at his residence, following complications from a short illness.

He was born January 3, 1985 in Norfolk, Virginia, the son of Andre Lorenzo Faircloth, Sr. and Lisa Jill Harrison, residing in the area for 24 years.

Andre enjoyed listening to music, writing, painting and poetry.

He leaves to mourn one son, Jason Faircloth of Youngstown; four daughters, Miss Dreonna, Miss Kesie, Miss Amelia and Miss Onna, all of Youngstown; father, Andre Lorenzo (Susan) Faircloth, Sr. of Youngstown; mother, Ms. Lisa Jill (Eric) Harrison-Bennett of Norfolk, Virginia; two half-brothers, Lorenzo Royal Faircloth II of Youngstown and Demetric Bennett of Norfolk, Virginia; three half-sisters, Ms. Champayne Faircloth and Miss Andrea Faircloth, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Ms. Jessica Booker Faircloth of Tennessee; two stepbrothers, Larry Jackson of Youngstown and Xavier Jackson of Norfolk, Virginia; special aunt and uncle, Mrs. Gina (Kerwin) Hewlett and Douglas Harrison, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Andre Lorenzo Harrison Faircloth, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.