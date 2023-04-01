WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Antonio Clarke, Jr., 29, of 1509 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, March 27, 2023, at 3:42 p.m., of a cardiac arrest.

He was born March 6, 1994, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Andre Antonio and Chrystal Germaine Austin Clarke, Sr.

Andre was employed with Full Circle Home Healthcare for six years as a healthcare aide.

He was a 2012 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Pittsburgh Technical Institute and ITT Technical Institute.

He was a member of the former New Fellowship Baptist Church and enjoyed football, reading, listening to music and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers fan.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Andre Antonio Clarke III and Amari Ayden Clarke, both of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Alani Amour Clarke of Warren; his parents, Andre A. and Chrystal G. Clarke, Sr., of Warren; one brother, Christopher Mykell Clarke of Cleveland; one sister, Ms. Tequsha Precious Williams of Meridian, Connecticut; two grandmothers, Ms. Vivian Lane Davis and Ms. Hazel Marie Austin, both of Warren; fiancée, Ms. Shadaya Donielle Dean of Warren and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ms. Betty Joe Clarke.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, at the Second Baptist Church, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place at Meadow Brook Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andre Clarke, 1509 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

