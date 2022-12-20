WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Allen, 51, of 499 Lane Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born February 6, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Glenn Perry and Joyce Ann Allen.

Andre was a 1990 graduate of Champion High School and enjoyed music, cooking and dressing.

He leaves to mourn two brothers, Courtney Phillips of Warren, Ohio and Rasheen Davis of Washington, DC; one sister, Ms. Glenneisha Perry of Medina; two aunts, Ms. Sheila Butler and Ms. Kimiko Allen both of Warren; one uncle, Joe Perry of Warren; grandparents, James and Maelene Perry and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Star Davis.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Andre ALLEN, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.