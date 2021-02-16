Ancil Leonard Robertson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ancil Leonard Robertson, 88, of 1006 Woodview Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:29 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born August 6, 1932 in Trinidad, West Indies, the son of Leo and Marion Isabella Springer Robertson, residing in the area since 1973.

Mr. Robertson was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 22 years as a skilled tradesman, before retiring in 1996.

He was a 1950 graduate of Trinidad, West Indies High School and a 1955 graduate of QRC College, receiving a degree in arts and science.

He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, where he was a past member of the Trustee Board.

He enjoyed boating, automobiles, traveling and fishing.

He married Joyce Cecile Parris Robertson on April 20, 1963; she died September 27, 1995.

He leaves to mourn one son, Adrian L. Robertson of Warren; four daughters, Ms. Ingrid Robertson of Warren, Ms. Lisa Robertson of Jacksonville, Florida, Ms. Allison Robertson of Warren and Ms. Chaleese Robertson of Columbus; two sisters, Ms. Barbara Duran and Ms. Jean King, both of Warren; eight grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Charles “Bunny” Robertson and one sister, Ms. Eleanor “Ellie” Roark.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Due to COVID 19 a Celebration of Life will be held this summer for family and friends.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 1006 Woodview Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44485.

