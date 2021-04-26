Amie Demetri Broome McGee, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amie Demetri Broome McGee, 88 of 464 Federal Street NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. at Mercy Health Hospice, following complications of an extended illness.

She was born February 7, 1933 in Braceville Township, Ohio, the daughter of Celester and Mary Gunther Broome, Sr., residing in the area for 61 years.

Ms. McGee was Owner/Operator of Amie’s Antiques and Collectibles for 47 years, before retiring in 2017. She also worked at General Motors Packard Electric as an assembler and was a 1951 graduate of Braceville High School.

She was a member of the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall Niles Congregation and volunteered at the Salvation Army. She was the recipient of the 1981 Mother of the Year Award presented by Governor James Rhodes and her hobbies included gardening and antiques.

She married Reginald G. McGee who died October 11, 1997.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Brian Keith (Kathy) McGee of Austintown and Kevin Lee (Dolores) McGee of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Stephanie Gayle McGee of Warren; one brother, James Broome of Warren; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Patricia Olivia McGee; five brothers, Celester Broome, Jr., Rowland Hayes Broome, Clint Broome, Claude Broome and Christopher Scott Broome and one sister, Ms. Marie Owens.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Services will be live streamed: Zoom Meeting ID 920.9203.4184 Password 607537.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 464 Federal Street NW, Warren, OH 44483.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.