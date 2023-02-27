WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allie Williams Simmons of Warren departed this life Monday, February 20, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 17, 1939 in Meridian, Mississippi, the ninth and last child born to Jake and Beatrice Young Williams, moving to Warren, Ohio in 1951.

Allie was employed with Delphi Packard as an inspector in Dept. 1174, retiring after 38 years. She was an active member of Union IUE-CWA.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1958 and furthered her education at Kent State University.

She was an active member of Grace A.M.E. Church, Girl Scouts and the Elquintoes Private Club for young ladies, where the members later became best friends. She served on the legal redress committee of the Warren Chapter of the NAACP, the Community Volunteer Council of Warren and volunteered for the American Red Cross as a swim instructor and receptionist for over 20 years.

Allie was an avid seamstress taught by her grandmother, Louvenia and enjoyed crossword puzzles, Turner Classic Movies and dancing. She was known for her cars and sharp sense of style. She may have been small in stature but kept a big car with an even bigger personality. Everyone she encountered will remember how caring, loving, funny and protective she was, with a heart of gold.

She leaves to cherish her memory one beautiful daughter, Ms. Bridgette C. Simmons of Warren; one brother, Charles L. Williams of Warren; one sister, Ms. Ezola Brown of North Carolina; one grandson, Darius D. Simmons of Warren; three great-granddaughters; two Godsons, Dewayne H. (Anita) Reed of Alexandria, Virginia and Kevin (Amber) King of Columbus and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.

Allie was proceeded in death by her parents, Jake and Beatrice Young Williams; three brothers, Howard Williams, Milton Williams and Delmar Williams; three sisters, Arnell “Baby Sister” Reed, Thelma Prisby and Claretha “Beechie” Booker; special niece, Syndra Johnson and special nephew, Gregory Williams.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Grace AME Church. Masks are required. Burial will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

The loves of Allie’s life will always be her only grandson and three great-granddaughters. She may have had only one child, but she treated everyone as if they were her own.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grace AME Church Building Fund.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Allie Williams SIMMONS, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.