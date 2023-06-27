YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allen Diaz, 57, of Guadalupe Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born February 1, 1966 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Julio Diaz and Diana Maldonado Sepulveda.

Allen was employed with Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center for 39 years as an Environmental Services Floor Technician 2. He also worked for Youngstown Window Cleaning Company as a window washer.

He was a 1985 graduate of South High School.

He was an avid Ohio State University and San Francisco 49s football fan.

He married Ana Belen Harris in 1993.

Besides his wife of Youngstown; he leaves to mourn two sons, Lucas Allen Diaz and Armand Rojas Diaz, both of Youngstown; two daughters, Ms. Allena Diaz of Tennessee and Mrs. Bianca Ross of Youngstown; one stepson, Robert F. Harris II of Brandywine, Maryland; two stepdaughters, Mrs. Angeline (Kevin) Traylor of Charlotte, North Carolina and Ms. India Evita Harris of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Gilbert (Nancy) Diaz of Columbus and Felix (Barbara) Aponte of Canfield; one sister, Ms. Sylvia Diaz of Valrico, Florida; his dog, Ramses and cat, Therapy; seven grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Raphael Angel Diaz.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel, with calling hours from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Masks are recommended.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

