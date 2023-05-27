WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Lynette Smith, 43, of Warren, Ohio departed this life Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, from complications of an extended illness.

She was born December 31, 1979 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Jerry and Sheila Marie Owens Smith.

Alisha was employed with the Detention Center for Juveniles State of Ohio for six years as a detention officer. She also worked part-time for Dollar General as a sales clerk for ten years and was a beautician for several years.

She was a 1997 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and Joint Vocational School and received her Cosmetology License.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses of Cuyahoga Falls, where she was an Auxiliary Pioneer and enjoyed witnessing about her faith.

Her hobbies included fitness training, doing hair and nails, roller skating and watching movies.

She leaves to mourn her mother, Ms. Sheila Owens Smith of Warren; four brothers, Jerry Allan Smith of Newark, Delaware, Sharome Omar Smith and Terrell Alexander Smith (Shauna) both of Girard and Sheldon Martell Smith of Niles; two sisters, Ms. Sherry Seay of Warren and Ms. Ursula Ann Smith of Charlotte, North Carolina; two nieces, Ms. Kaylana Analise Marie Smith of Hubbard and Ms. Amira Marie Smith of Girard; two nephews, Marlon (Taleida) Slade of Atlanta, Georgia and Charles Anthony Seay of Las Vegas, Nevada and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; one sister, Miss Ursula Anne Smith; two brothers, Kenon Ivan Smith and Denzel Nathaniel Smith; grandparents, Jordan and Lillie Mae Smith, Frank Roy Clemmons and Ms. Helen Elizabeth Owens.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, June 2, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., with Calling Hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses Niles Congregation. Join on ZOOM, Meeting ID: 941 6481 5014 – Password: Kingdom.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Alisha Lynette Smith, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.